Palm tree catches fire at North Central Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a north Laredo Park overnight.

The fire was reported at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at North Central Park.

When fire officials arrived, they found a palm tree on fire.

They were able to extinguish the fire without incident and no injuries were reported.

The Laredo Fire Department believes this case is arson related.

