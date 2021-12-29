Advertisement

Pets of the Week: Fire Cracker and Twinkle

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week segment, we introduce you to not one but two furry friends who are searching for that new home.

Whether you are a dog or cat person, with the new year around the corner why not bring a loving pet home for the holidays.

The Laredo Animal Care Services introduces us to a three-and-a-half-month-old cat known as firecracker. Like her name, she is ready to have some fun and completely light up your day!

The next one will put that twinkle in your eye because her name is Twinkle.

She is four months old, weighs 12 pounds and she is available to foster and adopt.

They are both very young and in need of a little love before the year ends.

If you would like to adopt Twinkle or Fire Cracker you can call the animal care services shelter at (956) 625-1860.

