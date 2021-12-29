Advertisement

Safeguards around ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could collapse within 5 years, scientists warn

Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could...
Scientists are warning that the safeguards around the so-called "Doomsday Glacier" could shatter in three to five years.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists are warning that the world could be looking at trouble from the so-called “Doomsday Glacier” in a few years.

Researchers reviewed satellite images of the ice shelves safeguarding the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica.

The glacier is the size of Florida and is the widest one in the world. Scientists are seeing fracturing in the ice sheets surrounding it.

They fear the sheets could shatter in the next three to five years, which would pose the biggest threat for sea-level rise this century.

The glacier itself holds enough water to raise sea levels by over 2 feet. The level jumps by 10 feet if it takes the surrounding glaciers with it.

Researchers say this kind of rise in sea levels would put coastal communities and low-lying island nations at risk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Man involved in motorcycle accident on Shiloh passes away
Off duty Border Patrol agent arrested
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with DWI
32-year-old Perla Navarro
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI
Hilario Rios Garcia
Man convicted of killing police officer arrested
Be prepared for 2022 tax season
Lower your federal income tax before 2021 ends

Latest News

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
Driver accused of killing 2 children in Fla. hit-and-run causes scene in courtroom
Palm tree catches fire at North Central Park
Palm tree catches fire at North Central Park
Lawmakers remember Sen. Harry Reid
Lawmakers remember Sen. Harry Reid