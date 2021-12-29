Webb County continues to offer mortgage assistance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is reminding residents about its program to assist those who are struggling to pay their house.

The Webb County Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program helps homeowners who were economically impacted due to the ongoing pandemic.

In order to be eligible residents will need to provide proof of residency, must have lost their job or experienced some financial hardship due to the pandemic.

You can call 956-523-4182 to find out more information on how to take advantage of the program.

