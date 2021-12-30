Accident reported on Highway 83 Thursday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened in south Laredo Thursday morning.

According to reports, the accident happened on Highway 83 and Santa Barbara after midnight.

Video shows a vehicle crashed into the curb with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

City crews were seen in the area fixing some of the damages to the utility poles in the area.

No word on if there were any injuries or what caused the accident at the moment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.