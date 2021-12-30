Advertisement

Coins will no longer be accepted at international bridges

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you’re planning on crossing into Mexico, you might want to ditch the Mexican coins because it will no longer be accepted as payment at the international bridges.

The City of Laredo has announced that starting January first, bridge crossers will no longer be able to use Mexican coins, only Mexican bills to pay bridge tolls.

The move is being made because city officials say banks and money exchange houses were no longer accepting coins.

Therefore, who pay with pesos and need change will get it a little different.

Laredo Bride Director Yvette Limon says, “When a customer pays in pesos the toll fee is three dollars and 50 cents, 77 pesos so the change will be given in US currency.”

The change only affects people paying with Mexican pesos.

The new policy begins this Saturday.

