DPS reminds drivers to follow rules of the road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more people expected to hit the roads this weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety is educating its drivers on some of the rules of the road that often go unnoticed.

DPS says, whenever there is a police, fire of EMS vehicle, the driver must slow down and move over.

This year alone, DPS says it has issued roughly 12,060 warnings for this specific traffic violation.

Also remember to slow down during bad weather, heavy traffic, and construction zones.

Finally, if you can steer it, clear it, authorities ask if you are involved in a non-injury crash, it’s important to move your vehicle to clear the traffic lanes.

For other vehicle safety tips, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.