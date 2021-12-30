Is the omicron variant causing travel turbulence at our airport?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed over the weekend, many of the airlines attributed to the spread of the omicron variant.

While some planes might not be taking off, the Laredo International Airport says that’s not the case here at home.

Frequent flyer Lawrence Williams says the recent flight cancelations are unfortunate, but they have no cure for the disease and so a lot of flights are going to be delayed.

Luckily the airlines at Laredo International Airport will help him reunite with his loved ones before New Year’s Eve.

Many people feel that air travel in THE Lone Star State is a little unreliable as of lately due to the holiday season and surge in coronavirus cases; however, Laredo Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez assures the public that everything has been smooth sailing.

Sanchez says they have not experienced any delays; instead, they are seeing an increase due to the holiday travel season.

Sanchez says airports from Dallas and Houston might experience such events but that doesn’t mean that it can happen in our city as well.

Air travelers must follow the procedures that the airports and airlines are requiring in order to travel such as the mask mandate.

Some air travelers even say those who travel must be aware of their surroundings and remain flexible to any situation that may occur.

The Laredo Airport is fully equipped with all preventive measures to fight back the coronavirus and the omicron variant.

The director also noted that the Covid-19 clinic located at the airport is available for testing and appointments can be made by calling the airport clinic at (956) 462-1620.

