Laredo Police searching for people tied to arson case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals linked to an arson case.

The Laredo Police Department released images of a couple of people believed to be tied to a fire that happened at a local park.

The incident in question happened at North Central Park on December 28th.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

