Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for people tied to arson case

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals linked to an arson case.

The Laredo Police Department released images of a couple of people believed to be tied to a fire that happened at a local park.

The incident in question happened at North Central Park on December 28th.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire reported on Mier Street
House fire reported in central Laredo
House catches fire in Sierra Vista
Fire breaks out at home at 100 Bosco Lane
David Brizuela and Jazmin Brizuela welcomed Gael, Mateo and Raul
Laredo couple welcomes triplets
Man arrested for making threats against shopping center
Man accused of threatening shopping center arrested
Off duty Border Patrol agent arrested
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with DWI

Latest News

International bridges
Coins will no longer be accepted at international bridges
Coins will no longer be accepted at international bridges
Coins will no longer be accepted at international bridges
Traffic stop by DPS leads to human smuggling bust
Traffic stop by DPS leads to human smuggling bust
Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust
Traffic stop by DPS leads to human smuggling bust