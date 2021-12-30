Local family welcomes triplets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local couple is ending the year by adding not one, not two but three newborns to its family!

Doctors Hospital of Laredo shared these images on their Facebook page of a set of triplets at its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

David Brizuela and Jazmin Brizuela welcomed Gael, Mateo and Raul to the world yesterday.

Dr. Juan Montalvo and Dr. Roberto Villegas along with a special team helped welcome the triplet boys two months early.

Doctors Hospital and we here at the station wish the Brizuela family all the best to their family!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.