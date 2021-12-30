Advertisement

Local family welcomes triplets

David Brizuela and Jazmin Brizuela welcomed Gael, Mateo and Raul
David Brizuela and Jazmin Brizuela welcomed Gael, Mateo and Raul(Doctors Hospital)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local couple is ending the year by adding not one, not two but three newborns to its family!

Doctors Hospital of Laredo shared these images on their Facebook page of a set of triplets at its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

David Brizuela and Jazmin Brizuela welcomed Gael, Mateo and Raul to the world yesterday.

Dr. Juan Montalvo and Dr. Roberto Villegas along with a special team helped welcome the triplet boys two months early.

Doctors Hospital and we here at the station wish the Brizuela family all the best to their family!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire reported on Mier Street
House fire reported in central Laredo
House catches fire in Sierra Vista
Fire breaks out at home at 100 Bosco Lane
Man arrested for making threats against shopping center
Man accused of threatening shopping center arrested
Off duty Border Patrol agent arrested
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with DWI
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
City addresses rise in coronavirus cases during media briefing

Latest News

Party like its 89!
Party like its 89!
Thursday weather forecast
Party like its 89!
Palm tree catches fire at North Central Park
Palm tree catches fire at North Central Park
File photo: North Central Park
Palm tree catches fire at North Central Park