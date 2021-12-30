Party like its 89!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are winding down to the last days of 2021 and we are still seeing some warm and sunny conditions.

On Thursday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees by the afternoon.

Now things will stay this way on Friday, New Year’s Eve as well as into New Year’s Day!

Now we will peak at 91 on Saturday with clear and sunny skies.

Overnight, the winds will start to pick up and bring temperatures down into the 40s.

On Sunday, we’ll experience temperatures in the low 60s and then lows in the 30s.

The 30s will stay with us into Monday morning, but we’ll warm up to a high of 66 degrees.

These bitter cold temperatures won’t stay with us for too long.

By Tuesday, we’ll hit a high of 76 degrees and then a high of 82 on Wednesday.

Expect to bounce back in the 80s by mid-week.

Overall, we will start January rather warm with the exception of that minor cold front.

