Police searching for man accused of criminal mischief
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man tied to a criminal mischief case.
Laredo Police shared images of this man who was believed to be tied to the case on a local bus.
He was seen wearing a blue shirt and dark colored jeans.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
