Police searching for man accused of criminal mischief

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man tied to a criminal mischief case.

Laredo Police shared images of this man who was believed to be tied to the case on a local bus.

He was seen wearing a blue shirt and dark colored jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

