Advertisement

See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.(KOLO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Did you know there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property across the country in coffers?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.

“There are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by governments and treasuries within the United States,” according to the NAUPA website.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

It’s free and easy to see if you have unclaimed cash in your state. Just make sure you are using your state’s official unclaimed property program, not a third-party service.

Click here to find your state’s official program website using the interactive map. You’ll want to check each state in which you’ve lived or done business.

You just fill in your name and can narrow the search with your city or zip code. From there, look for your name on the list, and you can claim any property that’s yours.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire reported on Mier Street
House fire reported in central Laredo
House catches fire in Sierra Vista
Fire breaks out at home at 100 Bosco Lane
Man arrested for making threats against shopping center
Man accused of threatening shopping center arrested
Off duty Border Patrol agent arrested
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with DWI
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
City addresses rise in coronavirus cases during media briefing

Latest News

FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible
Accident reported on Highway 83 Thursday morning
Accident on Highway 83 and Santa Barbara
One person injured in Highway 83 accident