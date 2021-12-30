Traffic stop by DPS leads to human smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop on a busy Laredo highway leads to the discovery of a human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a DPS trooper was in a vehicle pursuit with a Ford SUV that was driving on US 83 in Webb County.

Troopers were able to end the car chase by using a tire deflation device.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found ten undocumented immigrants as well as marijuana.

The driver was arrested and charged with human smuggling and possession.

