Traffic stop by DPS leads to human smuggling bust

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop on a busy Laredo highway leads to the discovery of a human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a DPS trooper was in a vehicle pursuit with a Ford SUV that was driving on US 83 in Webb County.

Troopers were able to end the car chase by using a tire deflation device.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found ten undocumented immigrants as well as marijuana.

The driver was arrested and charged with human smuggling and possession.

