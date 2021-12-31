Accident reported on Highway 83 and Palo Blanco Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on Highway 83 has caused road closures on the northbound lanes.

According to TxDOT, the accident was reported at around 2 p.m. at Highway 83 and Palo Blanco Street.

Officials are advising drivers to detour to Lomas Del Sur Boulevard for continued travel.

The traveling public is advised to slow down, follow the tour and expect travel delays.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.