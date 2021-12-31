Advertisement

Accident reported on Highway 83 and Palo Blanco Street

File photo: Accident on Highway 83
File photo: Accident on Highway 83(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on Highway 83 has caused road closures on the northbound lanes.

According to TxDOT, the accident was reported at around 2 p.m. at Highway 83 and Palo Blanco Street.

Officials are advising drivers to detour to Lomas Del Sur Boulevard for continued travel.

The traveling public is advised to slow down, follow the tour and expect travel delays.

