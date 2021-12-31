City sees surge in COVID-19 cases before new year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People are suiting up for the New Year but the Gateway City is seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino is once again encouraging the public to take all precautions necessary to stay safe from the virus but most importantly, do not panic.

Virginia Morales is a citizen from Nuevo Laredo who crossed the bridge on foot to get vaccinated, but her reasons were simple to protect her family and especially her grandchildren.

She says that she washes her hands, keeps practicing social distancing and uses her mask every time she goes out.

In Nuevo Laredo wearing masks and social distance is still mandatory; however, here on our side of the border, things are quite different.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says that there is a surge of COVID-19 cases which really alarms him.

Dr. Trevino says they are seeing high numbers and they had foreseen this coming because they know they Omicron Variant is very contagious.

Dr. Trevino says that 500 cases were registered last week but as of now, positive cases in the city are at around 900.

But that’s not all, as he expects that by the end of the year, there should be over 1000 positive cases.

Dr. Trevino and the city have a solution that can help prevent spreading the virus and potentially save lives.

The doctor says, “They had a discussion on Wednesday and discussed that businesses reduce their occupancy by about 50 percent so it will become in regarding to a public health order will direct that.”

During the next City Council meeting they will discuss the plan further.

The doctor says that coronavirus cases are reported at the nursing homes but luckily most of the residents have been vaccinated.

Health authorities say that COVID-19 has changed everyone’s lives but now the new omicron variant is on the rise, Laredoans must take necessary precautions and of course stay safe.

