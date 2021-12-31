FBI searching for two men who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The FBI is searching for a couple of men who have reportedly gone missing and are believed to be in Mexico.

According to reports, 18-year-old Lee Roy Gonzalez Junior and 27 year old Arturo Guadalupe Jaime both cousins traveled to Nuevo Laredo on Friday, Dec. 17.

They had gone in Jaime’s white 2013 Ford F-150 super cab pickup truck .

Investigators think they went to have its windows tinted but they never came back.

Gonzalez is said to have a health condition and needs daily medication which he didn’t take with him.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.