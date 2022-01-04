County offering utility and rental assistance

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - January can be a tight month for many when it comes to paying rent and other bills after the holiday expenses.

A program developed by Webb County wants to help lift the burden when it comes to bill payments.

With the new year, comes new bills something many people say causes them stress after spending large amounts of money in December, especially during a pandemic.

At the Larga Vista Community Center there are different programs that are offered to help people pay some of the bills they have monthly.

Community center director Greg Araiza says that these programs are available to help those in-need.

Araiza says, “We have utility assistance, rental assistance that also can be given to the members of the community so we have plenty of programs that people can come get information here at the Larga Vista Community Center.”

Araiza says he sees many people come in to apply for the help, but they mostly see people come in for utility assistance and fortunately, they have plenty of funds available for the county.

However, these programs aren’t new, and they are open yearly for Webb County residents.

Deputy director of community action agency & economic development Maria Silva says these programs usually start up at the beginning of the year.

Silva says, “This is where we start the program in the month of January, and it runs all the way to December or until all funds are exhausted, but our busiest months is January all the way to March.”

These months are the busiest providing emergency rental assistance and CIA which helps with the electric bill.

The rental assistance program just like others is eligible for six to 12 months.

Silva says to be able to apply to this program residents must show that they have been affected by the pandemic.

She adds these programs are available at the Larga Vista and Fernando Salinas Community Centers.

A mortgage assistance program is also offered but only for people that are living outside of Laredo in rural areas.

