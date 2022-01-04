Laredo Health Department confirms Omicron Variant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department has confirmed that the Omicron Variant is in Laredo.

According to a statement from the health department, the patient is a man in his 20s who is no longer considered infectious.

He was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster

The health department says there is an exhaustive investigation on this case.

