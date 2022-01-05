Advertisement

Abbott sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for National Guard

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will file a lawsuit against the federal government over the vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.

In a letter released on Tuesday, the governor reminds those in his chain of command to not punish any Texas guard member for choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Abbott also said that as the state commander-in-chief, he would fight on behalf of all Texas guard members by filing a lawsuit over what he calls, an “Unconstitutional vaccine mandate”.

Abbott’s lawsuit comes days after the Oklahoma governor lost a similar case to block the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for Oklahoma National Guard members.

