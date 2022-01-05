County offering assistance with indigent health care program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With medical services in high demand due to the ongoing pandemic, one program is helping hundreds of Webb County residents yearly.

One county program that is in the highest of demands is its indigent health care program.

Even though Griselda Reyes is not part of the indigent program, she says she sees that there is a high demand for medical services, especially in a community that is underserved.

The indigent program helps roughly a thousand people in Webb County yearly.

Assistant director for public health services Norma Prado Penalosa says the program offers a wide variety of services.

Penalosa says Webb County has a program where they don’t provide the services directly, but they do provide coverage for those patients to be able to see our physician if they have hospital bills that they need pending or if they need upcoming procedures such as chemotherapy or radiation, labs, ex-rays, medications.

Aside from helping people find medical care, the program also offers financial assistance to those who qualify under indigent program.

She says that half of the people under this program live in town and in other rural communities.

“Even though it is not provided, Prado says that if people need to visit their doctor they can give them a call and they will get them all the information that they need from the doctor. "

Prado says that they understand that it can be hard for community members to come seek medical attention.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct Two Wawi Tijerina says this program is a great opportunity for people living outside of Laredo to apply.

Tijerina says, “Our indigent program along with other partners go visit that help facility even those partners come visit the facility centers and provide vaccines provide any source of medications that the people might need. But the indigent health program is perfect because it’s for indigent and it helps a lot of people in need.”

Public health service officials say this program can help those 85,000 people living in Webb County that don’t have medical insurance.

If you think you might qualify for this program, you can call 956-523-4747.

You can contact the Webb County Public Health Service Office.

