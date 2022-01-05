Advertisement

County sees increase in active COVID-19 cases

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County is continuing to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Webb County is now at 3,032 active cases of the coronavirus and they are saying there have been 988 lives claimed by COVID-19 so far.

The state is showing our hospitalization rate has jumped up to 10.16 percent.

That’s the highest level we’ve been at since late September.

Of the people in the hospital, ten of them are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department confirms Omicron Variant
New tax law to affect small business owners
New tax rule may impact users of PayPal and Venmo
County offering rental and utility assistance
County offering utility and rental assistance
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Coronavirus cases reported in the city
City sees surge in COVID-19 cases before new year

Latest News

28-year old Cindy Ramos
Woman arrested after SWAT raid on Corpus Christi St.
Woman arrested after SWAT raid on Corpus Christi St.
Woman arrested after SWAT raid on Corpus Christi St.
Webb County offering medical assistance program
County offering assistance with indigent health care program
Webb County offers indigent health care program
Webb County offers indigent health care program