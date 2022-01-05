County sees increase in active COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County is continuing to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Webb County is now at 3,032 active cases of the coronavirus and they are saying there have been 988 lives claimed by COVID-19 so far.

The state is showing our hospitalization rate has jumped up to 10.16 percent.

That’s the highest level we’ve been at since late September.

Of the people in the hospital, ten of them are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

