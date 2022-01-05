Advertisement

Health authority weighs in on booster eligibility

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer’s booster shot for children 12 to 15-years of age.

The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says this new authorization is good news for our community.

He says individuals within that age group will be able to reinforce their protection against variants such as omicron.

Especially after so many holiday gatherings and the new school semester starting in a couple of days.

He adds it won’t be long before vaccine providers will be welcoming in 12- to 15-year-olds to get their booster.

Dr Trevino says this authorization is timely as the community continues to see a rise of infections within this age groups.

