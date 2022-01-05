Keep your pets warm and cozy during the cold!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For some Laredoans the cold weather is a blessing, and they tend to enjoy it but for some it can be harmful, especially to our four-legged friends who are outdoors.

When the temperature dips down into the 40s and 30s, it’s important to remember our furry friends.

Mother of two children and six cats, Erika De la Rosa says she is a mom that fights to protect her family, especially during the cold weather.

De la Rosa is fully aware of the dangers pets can face if they are left outside in the cold.

She says just because they have long hair does not mean they don’t feel the difference in temperature, so they try to keep the house comfortable for them as well.

De La Rosa adds that just like having skin, their paws feel the ground when it’s too hot or when it’s too cold, they can also get frostbite the same way people get it.

Cats are not the only pets that can be affected by the cold but dogs as well.

Pet owner Rocio Yanez says she has a four-year-old shih-tzu dog named Max.

She says nurturing a dog or any pet is as important just like a taking care of a child.

Recently, the Laredo Animal Care Service recently posted on its Facebook page advising the public the need to provide shelter for animals during the cold temperatures.

Keeping a pet outside in frigid weather falls under the category of animal cruelty, unless sufficient shelter, along with food and water that is not frozen, is provided.

But that’s not all, the Laredo Police Department warns that any owner who is found guilty or reported could face animal cruelty charges and pay up a fine up to $4,000 or spend a year in prison.

Karina Elizondo with the Laredo Animal Care Services says it’s very important to keep them warm.

She always tells pet owners that if the people are cold, so are our animals.

Elizondo says that one of the best ways to protect pets under these freezing conditions is to bring them inside.

Owners like De la Rosa and Yanez say that people must always consider their feelings.

To report any incidents of pets being left outside in the cold you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.