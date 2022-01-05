Advertisement

Laredo Life Pregnancy Center helping those who are expecting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Pregnancy can be quite overwhelming for some, but a local center is hoping to help expecting mothers of all ages.

The Laredo Life Pregnancy Center works with mothers during and after their pregnancy by providing them with everything they need from formula to diapers and cribs.

The new executive director of the center, Cynthia Garduño, says the organization exists to educate women about the choices they have and the resources available.

The center offers free pregnancy tests, referrals to free ultrasounds, and parenting classes.

Garduño says, they have a post abortion care class that starts this Thursday. It is free, confidential and non-judgmental.

They teach how to recover from past traumas as well as how to recover.

This month, the Laredo Life Pregnancy Center is celebrating human life and they invite pregnant women and parents to a virtual prayer event later this month on January 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The center’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

