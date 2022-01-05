Advertisement

A look at how Sister Maria Luisa made a difference in our community

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recognizable name in Laredo’s healthcare circles recently announced her retirement.

Sister Maria Luisa came to Laredo from Maryland in 2006 agreeing to serve as president of Mercy Ministries for five years; fifteen years later, she says she’s ready to hand over the reins but not before we recognize the difference she made in our community.

Sister Maria Luisa says she has loved seeing how the staff at Mercy Ministries has grown throughout the years.

Together, they have been able to form partnerships in the community that have benefited the underserved population with essential healthcare.

Sister Maria Luisa says, “We’ve worked closely with a lot of groups and working with multiple agencies and entities because as Sister Rosemary always says and I totally agree that we can never do it all alone, we have to work together to build a healthier community.”

While she may retire from her leadership role with the ministry, come January first, Sister Maria Luisa will become a full-fledged volunteer, helping organizations she remains passionate about.

She says as a sister of Mercy they have a fourth vow which is a vow of service so whatever ability or capacity they are still called to serve.

Sister Maria Luisa says she’s looking forward to spending more time at Casa Misericordia working with victims of domestic violence.

Sister Maria Luisa says it has been rewarding to see some of the feedback Mercy Ministries has been receiving.

Having a staff that understands the mission of the ministry gives Sister Maria Luisa peace of mind known that Mercy Ministries will be in good hands as she embarks on the next chapter of her life; a well-deserved retirement.

