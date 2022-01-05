Man accused of firing shots on New Year’s Eve
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly rang in the new year using bullets to celebrate.
The incident happened at the 3300 block of East Clark Boulevard after they received a call saying there was a shooting at an apartment complex.
Once officers arrived, they found several bullet casings.
After further investigation 35-year-old Richard Ortiz-Gonzales admitted to officers about shooting a rifle in the backyard of his apartment.
Ortiz-Gonzales was arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.