Man accused of firing shots on New Year’s Eve

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly rang in the new year using bullets to celebrate.

The incident happened at the 3300 block of East Clark Boulevard after they received a call saying there was a shooting at an apartment complex.

Once officers arrived, they found several bullet casings.

After further investigation 35-year-old Richard Ortiz-Gonzales admitted to officers about shooting a rifle in the backyard of his apartment.

Ortiz-Gonzales was arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm.

