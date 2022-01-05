Advertisement

Man wanted for attempting to take weapon from officer

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for several charges.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 34-year-old Juan Manuel Alanis.

He is roughly five feet, nine inches, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 4700 block of Luca Lane.

He is wanted for attempting to take an officer’s weapon, resisting arrest evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a reward of $1,000.

