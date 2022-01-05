Mother pleads for Jacaman improvements after accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of a young man is asking authorities to impose preventative measures on Jacaman Street after her son was involved in an accident early Monday morning.

Sandra Johnson was in anguish after her Alejandro was involved in a road accident a little after midnight on Monday.

Alejandro Enriquez and his friend were traveling east on the 2200 block of Jacaman when they were struck by another vehicle.

He was hit by truck allegedly involved in a drag race in an area already considered a danger zone frequented by accidents, Jacaman Road.

Johnson says it’s dangerous to drive up and down Jacaman when you’re sober because everyone on your lane is swerving. She believes a lot of the drivers come from the bars that are in the area such as TKO’s and Hal’s.

Although her son walked away from this accident, she believes it could have been much worse.

At least three deaths have been reported near the spot and her son was in a collision and she still envisions the worst.

Johnson says, “He told me was traveling going towards Lakeside. He had just finished exercising with his friends. I mean these are young high school kids, while life ahead of them. Good kids, doing nothing wrong, he’s heading home to my sister’s house on Lakeside. He’s sees these two cars, on the inner lane of Jacaman coming, one is a Camaro, a dark Camaro, and the other is the SUV that he hit.”

The mother claims both drivers involved in the accident were under the influence of alcohol.

While she has provided photos of bottles and cans that backup her claims, the police department has not confirmed that these were in the vehicles in the accident.

The mother is also appealing to city and state officials to make improvements to Jacaman Road.

