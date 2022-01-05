Advertisement

One injured after shots fired near Emma Lane

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person in south Laredo is injured after a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 1 a.m. at the 4500 block of Emma Lane.

Officers met with a 26-year-old man who refused medical attention.

Reports say the victim was hit in the arm by a stray bullet after shots were fired into the air.

No life-threatening injuries were reported at the scene.

An aggravated assault report was filed by police but no arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

