Advertisement

Two men accused of string of robberies

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are behind bars for a string of robberies.

Officers were able to identify a car after the first incident which led Laredo Police to identify the owner.

While the investigation continued, two more incidents happened around town involving two men driving around in the same car.

Harold James Williams, the owner of the car, and Enrique Sandoval allegedly assaulted two victims in those robberies.

Both men were arrested for aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department confirms Omicron Variant
Accident on Jacaman Road
Mother pleads for Jacaman improvements after accident
28-year old Cindy Ramos
Woman arrested after SWAT raid on Corpus Christi St.
County offering rental and utility assistance
County offering utility and rental assistance
New tax law to affect small business owners
New tax rule may impact users of PayPal and Venmo

Latest News

Man wanted for attempting to take weapon from officer
Juan Manuel Alanis
Man wanted for attempting to take weapon from officer
One injured after shots fired near Emma Lane
One injured after shots fired near Emma Lane
One injured after shots fired in south Laredo
One injured after shots fired near Emma Lane