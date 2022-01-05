Two men accused of string of robberies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are behind bars for a string of robberies.

Officers were able to identify a car after the first incident which led Laredo Police to identify the owner.

While the investigation continued, two more incidents happened around town involving two men driving around in the same car.

Harold James Williams, the owner of the car, and Enrique Sandoval allegedly assaulted two victims in those robberies.

Both men were arrested for aggravated robbery.

