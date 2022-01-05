Vehicle catches fire in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating a car fire that happened early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. at the 1700 block of S. Texas.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 2000 Chevy Silverado fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to put the fires out without injuries.

The fire department is investigating it as a suspected arson case.

