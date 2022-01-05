Woman arrested after SWAT raid on Corpus Christi St.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is taken into custody after moments of suspense and chaos erupted in central Laredo Tuesday morning.

Local resident Jay Dickey lives near Corpus Christi Street and Loring Avenue.

He says he woke up and saw police cars, flashing lights as well as 13 to 14 law enforcement vehicles.

Dickey says that he was both shocked and surprised to not only see Laredo Police officers at around 2 a.m. but also SWAT and the crisis negotiation team arrive later.

The commotion was the result of a call that Laredo Police received regarding a woman who was stabbed.

Once they encountered the victim and investigated the scene, the officers got information that 28-year old Cindy Ramos locked herself inside a home at the 1400 block Corpus Christi.

Using a search warrant the SWAT team entered the residence where they located Ramos who was immediately detained and arrested.

For some neighbors it was not a surprise; they say they had seen suspicious activity going on for a while.

Police say it’s important to report any abnormal activities going around their neighborhoods to prevent incidents like these from escalating.

As of now, the victim is being treated at a local hospital while Ramos was charged with aggravated assault.

The crimes against persons unit is still investigating this incident.

