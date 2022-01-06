Advertisement

Agents arrest undocumented immigrant wanted for battery

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested by federal agents.

Border Patrol agents apprehended 54-year-old Jose Padilla-Yepez in the case.

The arrest happened after agents detained an individual who was hiding in the brush near the Rio Grande.

Records revealed that Padilla-Yepez was a Mexican National and had an active warrant for battery out of Pierce County, Wisconsin.

It was also revealed that he had prior convictions including sexual assault, burglary, battery, and second-degree murder.

