City Council to discuss contract for company set to take over El Metro

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City council will meet on Thursday to discuss the contract with the new company set to take over the operations of El Metro.

First Transit decided not to renew its agreement with the city after several decades.

The Hendrickson Transportation Group from Waco submitted a proposed budget of operation.

Hendrickson has experience with transit systems in different cities across the country.

The transition is expected to take place on February first.

