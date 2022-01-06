City’s mobile health unit offers COVID-19 vaccines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is hitting the road to offer COVID-19 vaccines at different locations across town.

Jonathan Anaya is one of dozens of people who stood in line at Santo Nino WIC Community Center.

He came to do his part in protecting others by getting his Moderna booster shot.

Anaya says it’s a safety measure for himself, his family as well as other citizens in the community.

Sometimes it can be hard for people to find vaccines or booster doses since they are in high demand.

For Anaya it was an easy process after he found out about the mobile van rolling around town.

The Laredo Health Department is aware of the demand for vaccines and that is why the mobile van is being used.

The public will be able to find the van in different areas around town.

Vaccine program coordinator Barbara Escamilla says this mobile unit will have different types of vaccines that people need.

Escamilla says the unit travels to different locations, and they offer the Pfizer, Moderna, the Jansen, as well as the pediatric Pfizer for children five to 11.

Wednesday was the first day of the vaccine clinics that will be held daily in January.

Escamilla says that these vaccine clinics by the mobile unit are first come first serve and no appointments are needed.

She says anyone can get the vaccine, anyone can come to the station and get their vaccine free of charge without insurance or cost.

License vocational nurse Juan Hernandez says they are providing over 100 vaccines at each of their stops this month. He says that he has seen more people getting vaccinated recently.

Hernandez says the number of positive cases is rising, so Laredo needs to be careful, get vaccinated and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

This Thursday they will be administering vaccines for adults and children at the Farias WIC Center.

To find out where the mobile health care unit, click here.

