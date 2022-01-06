Family of accident victim starts motorcycle safety campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The lives of the Covarrubias Family changed after their loved one Alan died in a motorcycle accident.

In an effort to honor their loved one, the family has decided to promote motorcycle safety to prevent other families from experiencing a similar tragedy.

Alan Covarrubias was a man who enjoyed his life and motorcycles to the fullest.

Alan’s brother Jose Alberto says Alan always wore his helmet but the one day that he didn’t take the extra precaution was his last.

On Dec. 23, Alan Covarrubias was riding his motorcycle and was involved in an accident at the intersection of McPherson and Shiloh. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately, he passed away.

Details on the accident are still vague but they are currently being investigated by authorities.

Meanwhile, the Covarrubias Family is focusing on bringing awareness to the importance of wearing motorcycle protective gear and safe driving.

Jose Covarrubias says they wanted to provide funds for others, so they can purchase protective equipment to keep them safe on the roads.

Recently the family started a GoFundMe page that will allow donations to start this non-profit organization.

The family is hoping to give back helmets, jackets, and boots for local bikers to ensure their safety on the road.

Jose says, “It’s imperative to be fully geared up. There’s an acronym that is called ATG-ATT, which stands for: All the Gear, All the Time. And that’s why it’s important because things can happen, you never know when things happened.”

But that’s not all, the Covarrubias Family is also looking to partner up with local driving safety schools to share Alan’s story and pay for future bikers their licensing fee.

The family calls this a small act of kindness to honor Alan’s memory.

So far the family has raised over $2,000 for their efforts to purchase motorcycle protective gear.

