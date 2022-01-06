Advertisement

Fire department investigating two vehicle fires in south Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating two separate car fires that are believed to be arson.

The first incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday at the 2900 block of Napoleon Street.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find an F-150 on fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames after the owner had attempted to do the same.

This suspected arson continues to be under investigation.

One hour later, and only a few blocks away fire crews were sent to another car fire.

It happened at around 6 a.m. when fire crews arrived at the 1700 block of South Texas Avenue.

Fire crews found a Chevy Silverado on fire; fortunately, crews managed to put the fires out without injuries.

Both fires remain under investigation.

