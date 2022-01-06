Health authority confirms three new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo and Webb County continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

Texas Department of State Health Services believes there are 4,620 active cases of COVID-19 in the area.

That’s a jump of more than 600 from Wednesday.

The local hospitalization rate continues to hover at about the 10 percent range.

There are also seven people in the ICU, of them five are on ventilators.

The Laredo Health Authority is also confirming three recent deaths linked to the virus.

Dr. Trevino says that two women passed away on Monday, one woman in her 40s and the other in her 70s.

The first had been vaccinated with the Pfizer shot but not boosted and the second woman had not been vaccinated at all.

The third victim, a man in his 60′s passed away on Thursday.

He had gotten the Johnson and Johnson shot but no booster shot.

