Health authority discusses omicron variant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local leaders and health officials are set to meet on Thursday to go over and discuss topics such as the omicron variant.

According to Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino, local business capacity needs to be addressed. Officials will discuss if it is necessary to adopt some of the safety health measures that were in place last year.

Dr. Trevino also emphasized some of the important factors to keep in mind about the omicron variant.

Dr. Trevino says that even though the virus is very contagious, it’s important to recognize that it is not the severity of the disease, it’s the amount of disease and those who have underlying health conditions that can probably suffer complications from underlying conditions.

Trevino goes on to remind the community that we are medically underserved and that even if a small percentage of people go to the hospital they will be overwhelmed.

Doctor Trevino also say the first omicron confirmed case in Laredo is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Health Services.

