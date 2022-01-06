Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is joining the fight against the coronavirus by hosting a vaccine clinic.

In conjunction with the National Guard, Laredo fire officials will be offering three vaccines to the public at the fire station located at 616 Del Mar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fire department encourages everyone to get vaccinated and their booster shot to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Vaccine card preferred but not needed; the National Guard will verify records.

Pfizer booster for 12-15-year-old’s will be available as long as it has been six months from the second dose.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Jacaman Road
Mother pleads for Jacaman improvements after accident
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor issues COVID-19 mitigation order
28-year old Cindy Ramos
Woman arrested after SWAT raid on Corpus Christi St.
Richard Ortiz-Rosales
Man accused of firing shots on New Year’s Eve
File photo: Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department confirms Omicron Variant

Latest News

City manager assures El Metro services will still run
City Council to discuss contract for company set to take over El Metro
Laredo Fire Department hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Drive
Family of accident victim starts motorcycle campaign
Family of accident victim starts motorcycle safety campaign
Mobile health unit offers vaccines
City’s mobile health unit offers COVID-19 vaccines