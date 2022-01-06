Laredo Fire Department hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is joining the fight against the coronavirus by hosting a vaccine clinic.

In conjunction with the National Guard, Laredo fire officials will be offering three vaccines to the public at the fire station located at 616 Del Mar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fire department encourages everyone to get vaccinated and their booster shot to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Vaccine card preferred but not needed; the National Guard will verify records.

Pfizer booster for 12-15-year-old’s will be available as long as it has been six months from the second dose.

The event is free and open to the public.

