Laredo Fire Department hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Drive
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is joining the fight against the coronavirus by hosting a vaccine clinic.
In conjunction with the National Guard, Laredo fire officials will be offering three vaccines to the public at the fire station located at 616 Del Mar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fire department encourages everyone to get vaccinated and their booster shot to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Vaccine card preferred but not needed; the National Guard will verify records.
Pfizer booster for 12-15-year-old’s will be available as long as it has been six months from the second dose.
The event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.