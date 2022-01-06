Advertisement

Laredoans Celebrate Dia De Los Reyes Magos

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Bakeries across town were busy as Laredoans lined up to purchase their “Rosca” cakes.

January 6, is known as “Dia de los Reyes Magos” or Three Kings Day.

The day marks the height of the Christmas season and marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas.

It commemorates the Three Wise Men who traveled bearing gifts for baby Jesus.

The Rosca De Reyes, or Kings Cake is specific to the holiday and is surrounded in symbolism.

As part of the tradition bakeries insert a tiny plastic baby inside the bread which symbolizes the baby Jesus.

The baby symbolizes luck and prosperity to whoever finds it.

