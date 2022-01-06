Advertisement

Man accused of murdering mother enters guilty plea

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of murdering his own mother nearly a decade ago has plead guilty to the crime.

Twenty-six-year-old Jorge Velasco Jr. entered his plea in the 406th District Court this week.

The incident originally happened back in 2012 when a then-16-year-old Velasco had stabbed his mother multiple times in the kitchen.

The Webb County Medical Examiner found that out of the nearly 20 stab wounds, nine of them were found to be fatal.

Judge Oscar Hale Jr. sentenced Velasco to ten years in prison.

