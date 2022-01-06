Man wanted for injuring disabled person

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for assaulting a disabled person.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is searching for 37-year-old Jesus Alberto Zavala who has two felony warrants of injury to a disabled person as well as theft from a person.

The case was reported on Dec. 21 when police responded to an assault call at Springfield Avenue and San Carlos Street.

Authorities met with the victim who had visible signs of injuries. She stated that Zavala had assaulted her by hitting her with a closed fist and then stole money from her pocket.

Zavala was last seen driving a white Ford Focus, black Chrysler 200 and a white Lincoln MKZ.

If you have any information on Zavala’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.