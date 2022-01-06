UISD prepares for first day of new semester

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise in our community, there’s a battle brewing between schools and the virus.

One of our local school districts is preparing for the return to campus during the recent surge.

The United Independent School District is ready to welcome back students and teachers this coming Monday and parents are wanting to know if there are any safety measures in place.

While the district says that there has been a big increase in positive cases with their employees alone, it has a message to parents.

UISD Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon says they are continuing to recommend the use of facemasks, hand sanitizer, plexiglass and filtration systems.

The district says if your child is sick or feeling sick, do not send them to school.

The district says it has brought back its COVID intake team to get a better look at the numbers of positive cases among their staff and students.

Depending on the results, they’ll have to see if they have enough staff to move those students who test positive and are healthy enough to receive remote virtual learning for the first ten days of classes.

UISD also has limited COVID-testing kits available for their staff if they would like to get tested.

