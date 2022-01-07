Advertisement

Agents find undocumented immigrants inside van in northwest Laredo

Agents foil human smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in northwest Laredo(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody during a traffic stop in northwest Laredo.

The incident happened on Jan. 5 when agents noticed a suspicious minivan traveling through a neighborhood in north Laredo.

Agents found the vehicle at a dead-end street and noticed that the driver had abandoned it leaving ten people behind.

All of the individuals were determined to be undocumented and living in the U.S. illegally.

They were all taken into Border Patrol for processing.

