City awards El Metro contact to Hendrickson Transportation Group

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 200 city employees can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that negotiations between the city and new transit service are official.

On Thursday, the Laredo City Council approved a motion that would allow the Hendrickson Transportation Group to take over El Metro, a move that was authorized by Laredo City Manager Robert Eads.

The Hendrickson Transportation Group out of Waco was the only bidder for the El Metro Transit System.

The city’s partnership with First Transit came to an end last year and they chose not to renew their contract.

On Thursday, City Council’s agenda motion states for the agreement to include a term of five years, with the option of renewing the contract for an additional five years.

The bigger news is one that should reassure employees, unless there is a pending reason, everyone is expected to remain employed and can expect to hold onto their benefits.

El Metro states it has over 180 and an operating budget of over 13.4 million and a ridership of 3.1 million passengers annually.

HTG will be taking over El metro starting on February first.

The Hendrickson Transportation Group is an American owned company established in April 2020; however, its founders carry over 25 years of experiences developing, managing, and operating public transportation systems.

