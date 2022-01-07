City sees high demand of testing and vaccines as cases increase

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, so do the concerns of many Laredoans.

Many residents are wondering if our health officials can handle another surge.

With so many people getting infected, some residents are concerned about spreading it to family members specifically children.

Others say they are worried and questioning if there’s enough testing equipment and vaccines for the city.

Health officials assures the public that they have enough supplies to serve those in need.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain of the Laredo Health Department says there is no shortage of testing supplies; both testing kits and vaccines are available at local health kiosks and clinics set up around town.

However, people should expect long lines, as more people seek diagnosis or vaccines.

Some residents say they were waiting in line from two to three hours, others like Abby Vazquez says whether there are long lines or not, the wait is worth it.

Vazquez says she has all her vaccines and she’s going for her booster shot; since she is pregnant, she is trying to take care of herself, her husband and her child.

Dr. Chamberlain adds that it is important for people in Laredo and its surrounding areas to get tested and vaccinated.

He also says booster shots are available since they ensure full protection against the COVID-19 and its variants.

Chamberlain adds that more than a 100,000 Laredoans qualify to get the booster.

He says it’s available at any local clinic and often free of charge.

