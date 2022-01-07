Advertisement

Curative testing reaches capacity in Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The availability for COVID testing in the Gateway City gets even more limited as the City of Laredo’s testing partner Curative reaches its capacity.

Anyone who tries to book an appointment online will find a notice from curative saying there are no sites found.

According to a city spokesperson this is not an error.

The company has reached its lab capacity and will not have any testing availability for the time being.

On Tuesday, Curative released a statement saying “Due to the recent surge in demand for testing, our dedicated team is working with the supply chain to secure and provide tests for everyone that needs one. In addition, our lab team is working diligently and efficiently to keep up with the current demand and get test results to patients.”

Those looking for a test can visit the City of Laredo Health Department or any private clinics in town that has testing availability.

