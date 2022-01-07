Kiosks available at county courthouse for remote case hearings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite Covid protocols, the Webb County Courthouse is reminding the public that there’s no excuse for people not showing up to their scheduled court hearings.

The court is continuing to conduct case hearings through Zoom video conferencing nearly two years after the pandemic began.

If you are not familiar with Zoom or you don’t know how to use it, the court has a kiosk available for county residents.

If you do not know how to access the internet, or do not have access to a phone, tablet or community, the kiosk will connect you to that zoom meeting and you’ll have access to justice.

The court sanitizes the kiosk after each use.

Judge Liendo says the Texas Supreme Court has an approximate date of March or April to restart court proceedings depending on the ongoing pandemic.

